Tragic Loss: Mumbai Student's Unforeseen Farewell

An 18-year-old college student was found dead by suicide on Thursday afternoon in Mumbai's Sion-Koliwada area, according to a police official.

The first-year commerce student from Guru Nana College took his own life at home in the Indira Nagar housing complex. His father was out taking his sister to college, and his grandmother was in another part of the house at the time of the incident.

The tragic discovery was made by the student's uncle upon returning home. The Antop Hill police station has registered an accidental death report and is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)