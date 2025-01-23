Left Menu

Jharkhand Musicians to Shine at Republic Day Parade

A talented team from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, featuring young musicians, has been chosen to perform at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. Their participation celebrates the state's cultural heritage. Proudly supported by Minister Sanjay Seth, the team represents the nation's pursuit of development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:15 IST
Jharkhand Musicians to Shine at Republic Day Parade
A team of Jharkhand artists.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous achievement, a group of young musicians from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district will grace the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. This talented ensemble will present a cultural performance, exemplifying the rich heritage of their state and highlighting the skill of its youth.

Expressing their excitement, one participant stated, 'It is a tremendous honor to be selected for such a prestigious event. We are eager to showcase our talents on this significant national platform.' The anticipation and pride resonate among all team members as they prepare to be part of this historic celebration.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, expressed his pride in the group, emphasizing the symbolic importance of the event. 'This is a proud moment for Jharkhand, as we showcase our cultural prowess. It aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's future,' said Seth, referring to the theme of 2047, marking a century since India's independence.

The group, which includes NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and skilled artists, is set to make an indelible mark, representing their state on a prestigious national stage. With Seth's encouragement, they are geared up to impress with their dedication and hard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025