Jharkhand Musicians to Shine at Republic Day Parade
A talented team from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, featuring young musicians, has been chosen to perform at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. Their participation celebrates the state's cultural heritage. Proudly supported by Minister Sanjay Seth, the team represents the nation's pursuit of development.
In a momentous achievement, a group of young musicians from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district will grace the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. This talented ensemble will present a cultural performance, exemplifying the rich heritage of their state and highlighting the skill of its youth.
Expressing their excitement, one participant stated, 'It is a tremendous honor to be selected for such a prestigious event. We are eager to showcase our talents on this significant national platform.' The anticipation and pride resonate among all team members as they prepare to be part of this historic celebration.
Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, expressed his pride in the group, emphasizing the symbolic importance of the event. 'This is a proud moment for Jharkhand, as we showcase our cultural prowess. It aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's future,' said Seth, referring to the theme of 2047, marking a century since India's independence.
The group, which includes NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and skilled artists, is set to make an indelible mark, representing their state on a prestigious national stage. With Seth's encouragement, they are geared up to impress with their dedication and hard work.
