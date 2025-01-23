Markets See Mixed Reactions Amid Trump's Trade Uncertainty

U.S. stock markets are showing a mixed bag of reactions as investors weigh corporate earnings and President Trump's vague trade policy comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The S&P 500 neared a record high on Thursday, fueled by corporate earnings and economic data.

There's been heightened uncertainty in the markets stemming from Trump's remarks that tariff announcements could soon be made, affecting imports from major economies like Canada, Mexico, China, and the European Union. Analysts expect these to potentially trigger a global trade disruption while slowing down Federal Reserve monetary easing efforts.

Adding to market dynamics, Trump's announcement of a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure provided a spark, yet shares like Nvidia and Microsoft dipped post-positive results. The markets also digested GE Aerospace's profit outlook, Elevance's earnings beat, and American Airlines' cautious forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)