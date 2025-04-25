Left Menu

Market Jitters Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks and Corporate Earnings

U.S. stock indexes are poised for weekly gains despite mixed signals from U.S.-China trade discussions and varied corporate earnings reports. Alphabet made gains, while Intel saw a drop following a weak forecast. Tensions persist over trade, impacting investor sentiment and driving market volatility.

Major U.S. stock indexes are on track for weekly gains despite a fluctuating day marred by mixed signals from ongoing U.S.-China trade talks and varied corporate earnings results. Alphabet marked a positive uptick, while Intel's disappointing forecast led to a decline in its shares.

Investor sentiment remains cautious amidst the ongoing trade tensions. Conflicting signals from Washington and Beijing have resulted in market volatility, even as hopes linger over potential de-escalation in trade disputes. Notably, President Trump's recent comments on tariffs continue to loom large over market dynamics.

As of Friday afternoon, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones maintained upward trajectories for the week, driven by select corporate earnings and shifts in trade negotiation outlook. However, the broader economic picture remains uncertain, with concerns about a dampening economic forecast and tariff-related earnings impacts.

