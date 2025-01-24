Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talk: Make in America, Reap the Benefits

President Trump addressed global business leaders, urging them to manufacture in the U.S. to avoid tariffs and benefit from low taxes. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he emphasized a proposed 15% corporate tax rate for U.S.-based manufacturing and indicated potential tariffs on imports to bolster the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 01:59 IST
Trump's Tariff Talk: Make in America, Reap the Benefits
Trump

President Donald Trump urged global business leaders to manufacture in the United States to sidestep tariff penalties and enjoy low taxes, during a videoconference from Washington to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump warned of new U.S. tariffs at varying rates, telling a panel of business executives that producing goods in America would commit them to among the lowest taxes globally. The proposed tariff scheme aims to direct significant funds into the U.S. Treasury, strengthening the economy.

Targeting Canada and emphasizing trade balances, Trump suggested that Canada could avoid new tariffs by effectively becoming the 51st state, criticizing its trade practices. Trump also addressed the U.S.-China trade deficit and reiterated the need for a fair relationship, with no specific tariff steps outlined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025