Global Markets Rally Amid Interest Rate Hopes and Trump's Trade Talks
Global markets saw a rise in shares due to optimism over U.S. interest rate cuts and U.S.-China trade talks fueled by President Trump's comments. The Bank of Japan's rate hike influenced the yen's strength, while Trump's stance on tariffs impacted currency and oil markets.
Global markets experienced a sharp uptick on Friday, bolstered by potential interest rate cuts in the U.S. and hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal following commentary from President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, the yen fluctuated considerably after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to levels unseen since the 2008 financial crisis, directing attention to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's briefing for insights on future policy directions.
Currency volatility persisted as markets reacted to Trump's remarks about reducing global oil prices and tariffs, sending Asian indices higher and straining the dollar while oil prices remained suppressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
