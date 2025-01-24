Global Markets Rally Amid Interest Rate Hopes and Trump's Trade Talks

Global markets experienced a sharp uptick on Friday, bolstered by potential interest rate cuts in the U.S. and hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal following commentary from President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the yen fluctuated considerably after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to levels unseen since the 2008 financial crisis, directing attention to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's briefing for insights on future policy directions.

Currency volatility persisted as markets reacted to Trump's remarks about reducing global oil prices and tariffs, sending Asian indices higher and straining the dollar while oil prices remained suppressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)