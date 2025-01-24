Fog Disrupts Travel and Daily Life Across Northern India

On Friday, New Delhi experienced significant travel disruptions due to fog, leading to delays in flights and trains departing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius.

Visibility across notable landmarks such as ITO, India Gate, and Dhaula Kuan was severely diminished. People have sought refuge in camps established by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Camp managers affirmed that comprehensive facilities, including food and medicine, are being provided to those in need.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi stood at 207 at 7 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. Uttar Pradesh cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya also experienced low temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius with heavy fog, though clear skies are expected later. Locals reported relying on bonfires to stay warm amidst the chilling conditions, while Mayurbhanj, Odisha, faced severe visibility challenges as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)