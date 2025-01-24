Tripura CM Manik Saha on Work Ethic for Success in BJP
Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized that dedication is key in the Bharatiya Janata Party, during a felicitation event. He underscored BJP's growth in Tripura and criticized CPI(M) for misleading people. Saha lauded the role of booth-level workers, stressing their contributions to the party's strength and success.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed that hard work is essential to earn trust within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a felicitation event for the booth presidents of Bordowali town, Saha emphasized that the BJP's strength in Tripura stems from dedication and not factionalism.
Saha stated that reputation and trust within the party are built on performance and stressed, "Positions are earned through performance, and there is no alternative to hard work." He attacked the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Congress for betraying public trust, highlighting their electoral defeat in 2018 as a result of misleading the citizens.
The Chief Minister reflected on BJP's electoral progress since September 2024, encouraging newly elected leaders to develop Bordowali Mandal as a model organization. Sharing personal experiences from his grassroots journey, Saha recalled expanding BJP's membership significantly. He reiterated the importance of booth-level workers and expressed confidence in their continuous contribution to the party's strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Chief Minister
- Manik Saha
- BJP
- dedication
- trust
- CPI(M)
- Congress
- booth workers
- election
ALSO READ
Meta Tests eBay Integration to Address EU Antitrust Concerns
Strengthening Power: Government Eyes Trusted Equipment Rules
Capital Infra Trust IPO Surges with Strong Bidding
Sharad Pawar Advocates Ideological Dedication for NCP's Success
Trustworthy vs reliable AI: How labels shape our confidence in automotive technology