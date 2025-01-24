Tripura CM Manik Saha on Work Ethic for Success in BJP

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed that hard work is essential to earn trust within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a felicitation event for the booth presidents of Bordowali town, Saha emphasized that the BJP's strength in Tripura stems from dedication and not factionalism.

Saha stated that reputation and trust within the party are built on performance and stressed, "Positions are earned through performance, and there is no alternative to hard work." He attacked the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Congress for betraying public trust, highlighting their electoral defeat in 2018 as a result of misleading the citizens.

The Chief Minister reflected on BJP's electoral progress since September 2024, encouraging newly elected leaders to develop Bordowali Mandal as a model organization. Sharing personal experiences from his grassroots journey, Saha recalled expanding BJP's membership significantly. He reiterated the importance of booth-level workers and expressed confidence in their continuous contribution to the party's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)