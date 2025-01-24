Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha on Work Ethic for Success in BJP

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized that dedication is key in the Bharatiya Janata Party, during a felicitation event. He underscored BJP's growth in Tripura and criticized CPI(M) for misleading people. Saha lauded the role of booth-level workers, stressing their contributions to the party's strength and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:50 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha on Work Ethic for Success in BJP
Tripura CM Manik Saha at Rabindra Bhawan, Agartala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed that hard work is essential to earn trust within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a felicitation event for the booth presidents of Bordowali town, Saha emphasized that the BJP's strength in Tripura stems from dedication and not factionalism.

Saha stated that reputation and trust within the party are built on performance and stressed, "Positions are earned through performance, and there is no alternative to hard work." He attacked the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Congress for betraying public trust, highlighting their electoral defeat in 2018 as a result of misleading the citizens.

The Chief Minister reflected on BJP's electoral progress since September 2024, encouraging newly elected leaders to develop Bordowali Mandal as a model organization. Sharing personal experiences from his grassroots journey, Saha recalled expanding BJP's membership significantly. He reiterated the importance of booth-level workers and expressed confidence in their continuous contribution to the party's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025