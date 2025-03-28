BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan apologises for defamatory remarks against CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi

Kerala BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan has publicly apologised to senior CPI(M) leader and former minister P K Sreemathi for defamatory remarks he made against her during a TV debate a few years ago.

''I regret the mental distress caused to Sreemathi Teacher. I have no evidence to substantiate my claims,'' Gopalakrishnan told reporters on Thursday, standing alongside Sreemathi.

He clarified that he had no personal issues with her. The controversy stemmed from a defamation complaint filed by Sreemathi before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

She alleged that during a 2018 television debate, Gopalakrishnan falsely accused her of facilitating large-scale corruption in granting permission for a company owned by her son and former Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son to supply medicines to Government Medical College Hospitals during her tenure as Health Minister (2006-11) in the LDF ministry.

According to the petition, Gopalakrishnan also alleged that the duo were her benamis.

In response, Gopalakrishnan moved the Kerala High Court, seeking to quash the case.

His lawyer informed the court of his willingness to apologise in an effort to resolve the matter.

Following this, the court summoned both parties on Thursday and directed Gopalakrishnan to tender an apology before the High Court's Mediation Cell.

''During mediation, he agreed to issue a public apology during TV debates. However, Sreemathi insisted that he apologise before the media today itself, to which he consented,'' a court source said.

With Gopalakrishnan formally expressing regret in public, both parties agreed to settle the case. Sreemathi also agreed that she would submit an affidavit before the High Court stating that she had no objection to quashing the complaint and further legal proceedings, according to court sources.

Responding to the apology, Sreemathi said, ''Making allegations without verifying facts is not honourable.''

