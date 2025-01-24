Financial Turbulence: Major Job Cuts and Strategic Overhauls

In a sweeping move, Sainsbury's is set to eliminate 3,000 jobs, significantly impacting its senior management, as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy. This decision aligns with the Labour government's recent employer tax policy changes.

Barclays is revising CEO CS Venkatakrishnan's compensation, introducing a significant pay reduction but promising substantial incentives linked to performance. This move underscores Barclays' emphasis on profitability amid evolving executive compensation norms.

Moreover, the UK government has initiated discussions with consulting firms regarding potential administrative roles for Thames Water, suggesting possible re-nationalisation. Simultaneously, the UK Competition and Markets Authority aims to cut staffing by 10% following a financial oversight, adding to the regulatory landscape's volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)