Left Menu

Financial Turbulence: Major Job Cuts and Strategic Overhauls

The Financial Times highlights significant changes in prominent UK businesses. Sainsbury's cuts 3,000 jobs due to rising costs, while Barclays revises CEO CS Venkatakrishnan's pay package. Additionally, the UK government eyes Thames Water's potential administration and the Competition Authority plans staff reductions after a budgeting error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:20 IST
Financial Turbulence: Major Job Cuts and Strategic Overhauls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping move, Sainsbury's is set to eliminate 3,000 jobs, significantly impacting its senior management, as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy. This decision aligns with the Labour government's recent employer tax policy changes.

Barclays is revising CEO CS Venkatakrishnan's compensation, introducing a significant pay reduction but promising substantial incentives linked to performance. This move underscores Barclays' emphasis on profitability amid evolving executive compensation norms.

Moreover, the UK government has initiated discussions with consulting firms regarding potential administrative roles for Thames Water, suggesting possible re-nationalisation. Simultaneously, the UK Competition and Markets Authority aims to cut staffing by 10% following a financial oversight, adding to the regulatory landscape's volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025