Waqf Bill Debated: Concerns of Muslim Community in Focus
As discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill commence, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq anticipates a measured approach to decisions impacting Muslims, emphasizing the importance of their concerns. The Joint Parliamentary Committee aims to address longstanding issues associated with Waqf properties as they seek input from leading community figures.
The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has kicked off deliberations, with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema voicing hopes for a thoughtful approach to decisions impacting Muslims. Farooq underscored the importance of addressing the community's concerns methodically, as the Waqf board issue is intricately connected to their future.
Highlighting the complexities in Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state, Farooq noted the array of concerns among the populace that demand careful consideration. A detailed memorandum has been prepared, aiming for a systematic discussion with the JPC members. Farooq also remarked on the prevailing tensions in the religious landscape, cautioning against actions that could disturb social harmony.
Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the JPC, announced that clause discussions are slated for January 27, with the final adoption set for January 29. Input from the delegation led by Farooq will be considered. The committee is expected to present its findings during the Parliament's budget session, hoping reforms in the Waqf Act will counter issues like mismanagement and corruption.
