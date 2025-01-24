Global Markets Surge on Trump's Softer Tariff Signals

Global stock markets surged on Friday, buoyed by President Donald Trump's remarks hinting at a more lenient approach to China tariffs and potential rate cuts in the U.S. The comments also led to gains in non-dollar currencies and boosted Chinese shares.

The yen rose as the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors are closely monitoring BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's briefing for insights on future rate movements. Trump's tariff discourse also drove European market futures upwards.

In an interview, Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade agreement with China and emphasized the leverage of tariffs. His softer stance boosted China's CSI300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices, while Brent crude and WTI prices remained steady.

(With inputs from agencies.)