Left Menu

Global Markets Surge on Trump's Softer Tariff Signals

Global shares increased following President Trump's indication of a softer stance on China tariffs and lower U.S. rates. The yen strengthened post-BOJ's rate hike, impacting global finance. Trump's comments sparked gains in Chinese markets and non-dollar currencies, while U.S. indices hit record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:15 IST
Global Markets Surge on Trump's Softer Tariff Signals
Trump

Global stock markets surged on Friday, buoyed by President Donald Trump's remarks hinting at a more lenient approach to China tariffs and potential rate cuts in the U.S. The comments also led to gains in non-dollar currencies and boosted Chinese shares.

The yen rose as the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors are closely monitoring BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's briefing for insights on future rate movements. Trump's tariff discourse also drove European market futures upwards.

In an interview, Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade agreement with China and emphasized the leverage of tariffs. His softer stance boosted China's CSI300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices, while Brent crude and WTI prices remained steady.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025