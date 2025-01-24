Achyut Ghatak Takes the Helm at Coal India Ltd as Director (Technical)
Achyut Ghatak has been appointed as the new Director (Technical) of Coal India Ltd, succeeding B Veera Reddy. Ghatak, with extensive experience in underground mines and project management, aims to boost coal production, embrace new technologies, and enhance the coal transportation system.
Achyut Ghatak has been appointed as the Director (Technical) at Coal India Ltd, the company announced on Friday. Ghatak succeeds B Veera Reddy, who stepped down last August upon reaching the age of superannuation.
During the interim period, CIL Chairman P M Prasad held the additional responsibilities. Prior to this appointment, Ghatak was associated with the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute in Ranchi and served as General Manager at CIL's corporate headquarters.
Ghatak, who has close to 20 years of experience in mechanized underground mining, aims to enhance coal production, embrace emerging technologies, and improve eco-friendly transportation solutions. He began his career in 1989 with Western Coalfields Ltd.
