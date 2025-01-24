Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Commitment on National Girl Child Day

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi highlighted the importance of education, safety, and empowerment for girls on National Girl Child Day. She urged societal commitment to creating environments where girls can thrive and achieve their dreams, emphasizing the need for gender equality and access to education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, National Girl Child Day was marked with a strong message from Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, who called for a united effort to ensure the education, safety, and empowerment of girls.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the minister stressed the need for environments that enable every girl child to succeed and realize her dreams. She extended her heartfelt wishes for a prosperous future for all daughters.

The minister also invoked a powerful message: 'Balika Devo Bhava,' indicating the societal obligation to provide girls with opportunities and environments where they feel secure, empowered, and respected. National Girl Child Day serves as a reminder of the persistent need to tackle gender inequality and improve access to education and safety for girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

