The Ukraine Conflict: Revisiting Motives

The Kremlin clarified on Friday that the war in Ukraine centers on Russia's national security, dismissing assertions by former U.S. President Donald Trump about oil prices as a motivating factor.

Trump had called on Thursday for Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil costs, suggesting economic motivations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated to reporters that Russia's concerns are primarily about perceived threats to its national security and to Russian nationals in the region. He criticized the U.S. and Europe for ignoring these concerns. However, Ukraine and Western allies argue that Russia's actions are an attempt at an imperialistic land expansion.

