Monte dei Paschi's Bold Move: A 13.3 Billion Euro Bid for Mediobanca

Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena has announced a 13.3 billion euro bid to acquire Mediobanca. The offer marks a 5% premium and aims to generate significant synergies. The Italian government is moving to re-privatize Monte dei Paschi, with notable stakeholders like Delfin and Francesco Caltagirone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
In a strategic financial shake-up, Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena unveiled its 13.3 billion euro takeover bid for rival Mediobanca on Friday, a move that could significantly alter the banking landscape in Italy.

The proposed acquisition, offering Mediobanca's shares at 15.99 euros each, represents a 5% premium over Thursday's closing price, indicating a robust confidence in the merger's potential.

The deal is expected to yield 700 million euros annually in pre-tax synergies. This move comes as the bank eyes privatization following a 2017 bailout, with key stakeholders Delfin and Francesco Caltagirone playing pivotal roles in this financial maneuver.

