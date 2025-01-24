Monte dei Paschi's Bold Move: A 13.3 Billion Euro Bid for Mediobanca

In a strategic financial shake-up, Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena unveiled its 13.3 billion euro takeover bid for rival Mediobanca on Friday, a move that could significantly alter the banking landscape in Italy.

The proposed acquisition, offering Mediobanca's shares at 15.99 euros each, represents a 5% premium over Thursday's closing price, indicating a robust confidence in the merger's potential.

The deal is expected to yield 700 million euros annually in pre-tax synergies. This move comes as the bank eyes privatization following a 2017 bailout, with key stakeholders Delfin and Francesco Caltagirone playing pivotal roles in this financial maneuver.

