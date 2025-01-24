Paytm Faces Crypto Scam Allegations Amid Market Fluctuations

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of the Paytm brand, witnessed a sharp decline of almost 5% on Friday. The drop came amid media reports alleging that Paytm was under investigation for a crypto scam. However, the company has refuted these claims, stating they are 'factually incorrect and misleading'.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Paytm's shares fell 4.85% to close at Rs 807.75, with a daily low of Rs 773.90, marking an 8.84% drop at one point. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares dropped by 4.90% to settle at Rs 807.45, after hitting a trough at Rs 773.05 during intra-day trading.

The decline followed reports of an Enforcement Directorate probe and the freezing of Rs 500 crore related to a crypto scam inquiry. Paytm asserted, in its stock exchange filing, that they had not received any fresh queries from the ED, and emphasized that the probe involved third-party merchants, not the company itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)