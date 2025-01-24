Left Menu

Paytm Faces Crypto Scam Allegations Amid Market Fluctuations

Shares of Paytm's parent company faced a significant drop after media reports suggested involvement in a crypto scam. Paytm has labeled these allegations as inaccurate, clarifying that the probe concerns third-party merchants, not the company or its subsidiaries. They urge investors to disregard unverified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:31 IST
Paytm Faces Crypto Scam Allegations Amid Market Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of the Paytm brand, witnessed a sharp decline of almost 5% on Friday. The drop came amid media reports alleging that Paytm was under investigation for a crypto scam. However, the company has refuted these claims, stating they are 'factually incorrect and misleading'.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Paytm's shares fell 4.85% to close at Rs 807.75, with a daily low of Rs 773.90, marking an 8.84% drop at one point. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares dropped by 4.90% to settle at Rs 807.45, after hitting a trough at Rs 773.05 during intra-day trading.

The decline followed reports of an Enforcement Directorate probe and the freezing of Rs 500 crore related to a crypto scam inquiry. Paytm asserted, in its stock exchange filing, that they had not received any fresh queries from the ED, and emphasized that the probe involved third-party merchants, not the company itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025