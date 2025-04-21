Left Menu

Strategic Reinforcement: New Appointments at the Enforcement Directorate

The Union government has appointed five new special directors, enhancing the Enforcement Directorate's capacity. Among the appointees are four IRS and one IPS officer. These appointments fill all special director positions, strengthening the agency's ability to oversee regional offices and investigations under various legal frameworks.

  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has bolstered the Enforcement Directorate by appointing five special directors, as per an official order released Monday. The appointees include four officers from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and one from the Indian Police Service (IPS), chosen by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Among those appointed are Viplav Kumar Choudhry, an IPS officer of the 1997 AGMUT cadre, and Indian Revenue Service officers T Sankar and N Padmanaban from the Income Tax cadre's 2003 and 2005 batches. The ACC also named Rajnish Dev Barman and Manu Tentiwal, IRS officers from the 1999 and 2003 batches.

With these strategic appointments, the ED now has its full complement of special directors, critical for heading regional offices. These leaders will report to ED Director Rahul Navin and oversee investigations, boosting the effectiveness of the agency that operates under the Union finance ministry's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

