Odisha Leads in NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index Despite Regional Fiscal Struggles

The NITI Aayog's first Fiscal Health Index report showcases Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Jharkhand as 'achievers' in fiscal health. The report highlights the challenges faced by states like Punjab and Kerala. Odisha excels with the highest score, maintaining low deficits and a robust debt profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:54 IST
In a landmark report by NITI Aayog, Odisha emerges as a fiscal champion among Indian states, according to the inaugural Fiscal Health Index (FHI). Released on Friday, this report accentuates Odisha's fiscal prowess, positioning it alongside Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Jharkhand as top-performance 'achievers'.

Titled 'Fiscal Health Index 2025', the document evaluates eighteen states pivotal to India's economic landscape, assessing public expenditures, revenues, and fiscal stability. While Odisha triumphs, states like Punjab and Kerala confront significant fiscal challenges.

Odisha's fiscal success is exemplified by its lead in the debt index and sustainable fiscal practices, boasting an overall index score of 67.8. In contrast, states such as Andhra Pradesh and Haryana struggle with high deficits and poor debt profiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

