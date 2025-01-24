Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Statehood with Emphasis on Unity and Progress

At the Uttar Pradesh Divas event, Vice President Dhankhar and CM Yogi highlighted the state's development and spiritual heritage. Dhankhar praised Yogi's leadership and Uttar Pradesh's role in advancing the nation's framework. CM Yogi emphasized the significance of 2024 and the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution.

Updated: 24-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:01 IST
Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, attended the inaugural event of 'Uttar Pradesh Divas' in Lucknow, celebrating the state's Foundation Day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present. Dhankhar lauded Uttar Pradesh's transformation, crediting good governance for its recognition both domestically and internationally.

Vice President Dhankhar praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, noting the state's rich historical and cultural heritage. He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh, once home to spiritual figures like Surdas and Tulsidas, is now led by a Yogi, transforming into 'Uttam Pradesh' with a robust legal and social system.

Dhankhar highlighted Uttar Pradesh's historical and ongoing contributions, linking its progress to landmarks of spiritual significance such as Lord Buddha's first sermon. He commended Yogi Adityanath's dedication to public service over decades, evidenced by his electoral victories and leadership.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath focused on the year 2024, marking vital events for Uttar Pradesh and India, including the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj and the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. He stressed the message of unity and spirituality at the Maha Kumbh, reinforcing national integrity.

