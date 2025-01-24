Left Menu

Chief Minister Promises Enhanced Education on Balika Diwas

On Balika Diwas, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited a girls' school in Dharamshala, announcing a Rs 1000 incentive for each student. He emphasized improving education quality and confidence in government schools, highlighting efforts like filled teaching posts and exposure visits to improve state education standards.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Balika Diwas, visited Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Dharamshala.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Balika Diwas, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Dharamshala and announced a financial incentive of Rs 1000 for each of the 351 girl students enrolled at the school on Friday. According to an official statement, the CM emphasized the importance of improving education quality and instilling confidence in government school students.

The Chief Minister congratulated the students and expressed his determination to enhance the state's education system. Sharing his own experience as a government school student, he acknowledged the lack of confidence among such students and assured decisive government steps to inspire them, aiding in their development as responsible, capable citizens. Furthermore, he promised that no student would be deprived of education and revealed government plans to elevate education standards. During his visit, CM Sukhu also reviewed the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) facilities.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur reiterated the government's commitment to providing top-quality education for all state children, highlighting it as a chief ministerial priority. An official statement noted CM Sukhu's remarks on addressing long-pending issues by filling teaching vacancies and sending students for exposure visits. Additionally, he stated that 50 meritorious students will soon be sent abroad to motivate and encourage them. Several dignitaries, including Agriculture Minister Professor Chander Kumar and AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma, were also present at the event.

