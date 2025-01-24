Left Menu

Interim Bail Granted in Sagar Dhankar Case Amidst Sister's Wedding

Delhi's Rohini court grants interim bail to Bijender, accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, to attend his sister's wedding. Despite objections over the serious charges, the court allowed bail with strict conditions, emphasizing the importance of family obligations.

24-01-2025
Interim Bail Granted in Sagar Dhankar Case Amidst Sister's Wedding
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development in the high-profile Sagar Dhankar murder case, a Delhi court has sanctioned a two-day interim bail for one of the accused, Bijender, allowing him to attend his sister's wedding. The case, which has garnered significant attention, also implicates Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar ruled on the matter, permitting Bijender to step out of custody from January 24 to 25, 2025, on the condition of a personal bond of Rs 35,000 backed by two sureties of similar value. The decision underscores the court's recognition of cultural and familial duties amidst legal proceedings.

Despite strong opposition from the state's legal representation due to the severity of the accusations, the court mandated Bijender to adhere to stringent conditions post-bail. These include refraining from witness intimidation or evidence tampering and obligating his return to custody after the interim bail period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

