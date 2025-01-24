Wall Street's Mixed Signals: Stocks Struggle Amid Economic Concerns
Wall Street's major indices showed uncertainty as investors analyzed new economic data. Boeing's shares dipped due to expected losses, while Verizon gained with subscriber growth. Concerns about potential tariffs further affected market sentiment as President Trump highlighted trade policies, which could impact global economic dynamics.
Wall Street's main indices wrestled with direction on Friday, with investors refraining from major bets amid new data assessing economic health. Boeing's share price fell after a warning of unexpected quarterly losses, reflecting broader market hesitations.
An S&P Global survey revealed business activity in January hit a nine-month low due to increasing price pressures. Despite this, firms reported improved hiring, aligning with the Federal Reserve's careful stance on monetary policy this year.
Adding to the market's cautious tone, President Donald Trump's tariff suggestions have raised investor concerns, fearing a global trade war. The S&P 500, however, ended Thursday at a record high after Trump advocated for lower taxes, oil prices, and interest rates at the World Economic Forum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- stocks
- tariffs
- Boeing
- Verizon
- economy
- trade policies
- Federal Reserve
- Trump
- economic data
ALSO READ
Indian economy will cross milestone of USD 10 trillion by end of next decade: PM Modi.
Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah
India's Dairy Revolution: A Boon for Rural Economy
State Ownership vs. Market Efficiency: The Banking Dilemma in China’s Economy
Thailand Greenlights Casino Bill to Boost Economy and Tourism