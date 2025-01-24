Wall Street's Mixed Signals: Stocks Struggle Amid Economic Concerns

Wall Street's main indices wrestled with direction on Friday, with investors refraining from major bets amid new data assessing economic health. Boeing's share price fell after a warning of unexpected quarterly losses, reflecting broader market hesitations.

An S&P Global survey revealed business activity in January hit a nine-month low due to increasing price pressures. Despite this, firms reported improved hiring, aligning with the Federal Reserve's careful stance on monetary policy this year.

Adding to the market's cautious tone, President Donald Trump's tariff suggestions have raised investor concerns, fearing a global trade war. The S&P 500, however, ended Thursday at a record high after Trump advocated for lower taxes, oil prices, and interest rates at the World Economic Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)