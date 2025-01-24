Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Prayagraj's Sacred Ganga Aarti at Ramghat

Thousands of devotees gathered at Ramghat, Prayagraj, to participate in the 'Sandhya Aarti' and 'Ganga Aarti' rituals. The event, led by women and priests, honored the Ganga river, coinciding with the Maha Kumbh festivities. Notable figures also took holy dips at Triveni Sangam.

Updated: 24-01-2025 22:48 IST
Sandhya aarti being performed at Triveni Sangam.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Thousands of devotees converged at Ramghat in Prayagraj on Friday evening to partake in the revered 'Sandhya Aarti,' a ritual intrinsically dedicated to the sacred Ganga river. Spearheaded by women, the event witnessed a magnificent 'Ganga Aarti' at the Triveni Sangam, performed by a group of skilled priests.

In a mesmerizing display, the priests lit large oil lamps, executing synchronized movements amidst the chanting of hymns and mantras, enveloping the atmosphere in spirituality. Devotees and visitors actively engaged in the aarti, offering prayers while expressing their profound devotion and gratitude to the Ganga river.

Earlier, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal immersed himself in a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, as the Maha Kumbh festivities, ongoing in Prayagraj, continue to invoke spiritual zeal among global devotees. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside several cabinet ministers, also participated in the ritual earlier in the week.

Drone footage earlier in the day revealed throngs of devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Official data reported by the Uttar Pradesh government showed that by 10 am, over 30.29 lakh devotees, including about 10 lakh 'Kalpwasis,' had participated in the sacred bath.

Since the inauguration of the Maha Kumbh, over 102 million people have sanctified themselves through a holy dip in these revered waters. Authorities are preparing for an influx of devotees on January 29 for Mauni Amavasya, a significant date in the series of events.

The Maha Kumbh, initiated on January 13, will draw to a close on February 26. Upcoming vital bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(With inputs from agencies.)

