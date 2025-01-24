Uttar Pradesh's Groundbreaking Transformation Applauded by Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has commended Uttar Pradesh for its remarkable transformation over the past eight years, commending the state's progress towards becoming an 'Udyam Pradesh.' Speaking at the state's Foundation Day event held at Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow, he praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his unwavering commitment to development, as detailed in an official CMO press release.

The release emphasized a significant reduction in crime, which has greatly improved business conditions and spurred impressive economic growth. Highlighting this progress as 'historic,' Dhankhar credited Chief Minister Yogi for steering Uttar Pradesh to the forefront of building world-class institutional structures, garnering recognition domestically and internationally.

Expressing excitement about visiting the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the Vice President highlighted the vital role of Uttar Pradesh's youth in driving development. He praised the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan initiative, aiming to foster entrepreneurship among 10 lakh youth. The state's leap in business rankings, with exports doubling and significant infrastructure enhancements, underscores its expanding economic role.

Dhankhar appreciated the people-centric governance policies, describing Uttar Pradesh as a laboratory for practicing fundamental principles of Raj Dharma. He lauded Yogi Adityanath's strong leadership and decisive actions, particularly in combating crime, which reinforced law and order across the nation.

Lauding the spiritual blessings of regions within Uttar Pradesh, he attributed the state's economic achievements and remarkable growth to its leadership. Notably, it has progressed from 19th to second in the ease of doing business rankings, seen its exports doubles, and gained international attention for efficiently organizing the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

The Vice President articulated Uttar Pradesh's ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy, linking it to India's overall technological and business growth. He underscored the state's journey from 'Uttar to Uttam,' emphasizing UP's vital role in India's transformation. Dhankhar urged the prioritization of national interest, promoting local products, and regulating illegal refugee issues to safeguard national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)