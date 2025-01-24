Left Menu

Significant Gas Agreement Solidifies Egypt and Cyprus Energy Collaboration

Egypt and a consortium, including Total and Eni, will soon sign an agreement to transport Cypriot natural gas to Egypt for liquefaction and export. This deal is crucial as Cyprus expands its energy strategy with partners like ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum, whilst also negotiating with Chevron over future gas utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:19 IST
Significant Gas Agreement Solidifies Egypt and Cyprus Energy Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a landmark move, Egypt and an energy consortium featuring Total and Italy's Eni are poised to finalize an agreement to transport gas from Cyprus to Egypt for processing and export. Officials have announced the deal will be formalized at Egypt's upcoming energy summit.

Described as "most significant" by Cypriot Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, the agreement will ensure technical details for routing gas from the Cronos deposit to Egypt are settled. The Eni-Total group, holding licenses in Cyprus's offshore economic zone, plans to finalize gas extraction and transport strategies by summer.

This deal marks yet another milestone in Cyprus's burgeoning energy sector, as it strives to shift from oil dependence to natural gas. Concurrent developments include ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum's new drilling locales and ongoing negotiations with Chevron regarding Cypriot gas from the Aphrodite deposit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025