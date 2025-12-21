Justice Department's Epstein Files: The Unseen Enigma

The Justice Department has released a trove of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, though the release fails to illuminate many questions due to missing pivotal records. Absent are FBI interviews with survivors and internal memos, which might have highlighted why Epstein's serious federal prosecution was avoided for so long.

Despite a deadline from Congress, the department plans to release documents incrementally, claiming the delay stems from the need to obscure survivors' identities. This delay has frustrated some accusers and lawmakers advocating for transparency, leaving them in an indefinite wait for a comprehensive understanding of Epstein's conduct and subsequent investigations.

With millions of pages still unreleased, many of the documents published so far were either lacking context or heavily redacted. However, some revealing transcripts indicate federal prosecutors had a solid case against Epstein as early as 2007 but failed to charge him. These new documents are part of an ongoing effort to bring complete transparency to Epstein's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)