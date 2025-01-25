Market Uncertainty as Tariff Talks Loom: Investors Brace for Impact
U.S. stock index futures fell amid concerns over President Trump's tariff policies. Key indexes dipped as investors awaited economic indicators and corporate earnings, while Boeing reported significant losses. Upcoming reports from major corporations and potential tariffs complicate the economic landscape.
Amid growing concerns about President Trump's trade policies, U.S. stock index futures faced declines on Friday. The market remained apprehensive, with investors keenly awaiting crucial data and earnings reports to gauge the economic outlook.
The Dow E-minis fell by 78 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq E-minis also dropped. Investors are stressed over Trump's suggested tariffs on countries like Mexico, Canada, China, and the European Union, igniting fears of a global trade war and its impact on inflation and interest rates.
As markets brace for economic data releases and corporate earnings, notable declines were observed in Boeing's stock due to expected fourth-quarter losses. Meanwhile, reports from major companies remain under investor scrutiny as trade tensions and economic policies continue to unsettle the markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
