Arunachal Pradesh CM Sounds Alarm on China's Hydropower Plans

In a recent development, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has articulated his concern regarding China's reluctance to engage in binding international water treaties. This stance, coupled with China's selective sharing of hydrological data, underscores a pressing need for cooperative governance of Asia's shared water resources, as stated by the Chief Minister's Office.

Addressing the inaugural function of a seminar on 'Environment and Security' held in Itanagar, Khandu highlighted China's ambition to construct the world's largest hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River. This river flows into Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang and eventually becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam before proceeding into Bangladesh. The dam could enable China to regulate the flow and volume of water downstream, which poses significant risks during dry periods and has potential to disrupt life in the Siang belt and Assam plains.

Khandu warned that sudden water releases from the dam could cause severe flooding, particularly during monsoon seasons, leading to community displacement, crop destruction, and infrastructure damage. He emphasized that altering sediment flow could impact agricultural lands that rely on the river for nutrients. The potential ecological consequences could threaten the livelihoods and water security of millions in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh, especially as major Indian rivers originate from the Tibetan Plateau.

