Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls for BJP Victory in Delhi Elections

In a fervent appeal to the electorate of Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called on voters to deliver a decisive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Dhami accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of misleading the public with unfulfilled promises of better education, health, and infrastructure.

Pointing to the significant milestones set by the BJP and the Central government, Dhami emphasized, "BJP has delivered on its commitments. The revocation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, and the upcoming implementation of the Uniform Civil Code are all testaments to our progressive vision." He added that initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway highlight the developmental agenda under Prime Minister Modi's regime.

Launching a strong critique against AAP, Dhami accused Arvind Kejriwal's administration of deceit, claiming it handed over Delhi's governance to unscrupulous elements. Dhami equated AAP and Congress to "two sides of the same coin" for their shared corrupt practices. The Delhi elections, conducted in a single phase on February 5, will witness 699 candidates competing for 70 assembly seats, with the results to be declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)