Delhi's Air Quality and Weather: A Mixed Bag of Moderate Air and Chilly Mornings

Delhi's air quality improved to 'moderate' on Saturday, marking a shift from Friday's 'poor' category. The city's temperature dipped to 10.4°C with foggy conditions across the region. Affected by winter chills, Delhi's homeless seek refuge in shelters, while other parts of India, including Kashmir, face sub-zero temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:35 IST
A thin layer of fog covers Kartavya Path, Delhi, on Saturday morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday at 8 a.m., Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at a moderate level of 191, an improvement from Friday's poor reading of 207 at 7 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

In Delhi, air quality ranging from zero to 50 is deemed 'good'. AQI scores between 51 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department reported that the national capital recorded a 10.4°C temperature at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Safdarjung weather station measured a minimum temperature of 8.6°C, a slight increase over the seasonal average, while Palam noted a minimum of 7.5°C.

A thin layer of fog lingered over Delhi, with the meteorological department forecasting moderate fog and a minimum temperature of 9°C for the day. Since Thursday, temperatures have fallen from 11°C.

Delhi's homeless population took shelter in DUSIB's 235 newly erected pagoda tents, set up to aid those without homes during the harsh winter months. Meanwhile, despite the chill, devotees took part in holy rituals at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Elsewhere, Bhubaneswar in Odisha experienced dense fog, and the Kashmir valley continued to bear sub-zero temperatures. Srinagar registered a temperature of -2.9°C at 8:30 a.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

