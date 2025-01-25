Left Menu

Transportation Fare Hike and Rail Block in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has enacted a 14.95% fare hike affecting 15,000 buses. Simultaneously, Mumbai's transport sees Rs 3 rise in rickshaw and taxi fares. A three-day rail blockage impacts Western Railway services, causing rescheduling of key long-distance trains.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has implemented a significant 14.95% increase in bus fares, effective from Saturday. The decision, approved as per the Hakim Committee's formula, means higher costs for the thousands who rely daily on MSRTC's vast fleet of 15,000 buses.

Further affecting commuters, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) announced a Rs 3 hike in the base fare for auto rickshaws and taxis. This adjustment takes auto-rickshaw fares from Rs 23 to Rs 26 and raises the taxi base rates from Rs 28 to Rs 31. Moreover, passengers using blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will see an Rs 8 increase, contingent upon vehicle meter recalibrations.

On the rails, Western Railway initiated a three-day 'jumbo block' for bridge construction between Bandra and Mahim, now concluded. This disruption led to rescheduling notable trains such as the Vande Bharat Express, Shatabdi Express, and Gujarat Superfast Express, amongst others, as outlined by Western Railway's social media updates.

