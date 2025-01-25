PM Modi Inspires Youth, Highlights Vision for Viksit Bharat at Republic Day Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal interaction with participants of the upcoming Republic Day parade, bolstering the themes of national unity and personal growth. Addressing NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, tribal guests, and tableaux artists at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, he urged the youth to interact across state lines to fortify the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

PM Modi emphasized resilience in the pursuit of success, highlighting the importance of learning from failures. He shared his motivation, citing the hardworking farmers and dedicated soldiers as his inspirations, and stressed that the responsibilities entrusted to him by 140 crore Indians drive his commitment to duty without pause. Encouraging citizens to fulfill their obligations, Modi linked this to the vision of a developed India, 'Viksit Bharat.' He urged the youth to contribute via the My Bharat Portal and embraced good habits and routines as pathways to progress.

The Prime Minister underscored government schemes like the empowerment of women through the "Lakhpati Didis" initiative, crediting such measures for improvements in citizens' lives. Highlighting India's leadership in affordable connectivity, Modi praised Digital India's role in transforming opportunities. Discussions also touched on cleanliness under Swachh Bharat, environmental dedication through the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, and promoting physical health via the Fit India Movement. Modi also welcomed foreign participants, who shared their positive experiences and appreciation for India's hospitality during the event. (ANI)

