Kejriwal Promises Sewerage Overhaul Amid Voter Vigilance Call

In a decisive declaration, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has assured the public of comprehensive sewerage upgrades in Delhi's underdeveloped colonies. Addressing citizens in a video message, Kejriwal vowed the replacement of sewer pipelines across the city, promising thorough cleaning operations to alleviate persistent issues.

Kejriwal recounted AAP's developmental journey, noting significant sewerage advancements over the past decade. He emphasized the achievement of laying down sewer pipelines in nearly all slum areas since the party came to power in 2015, with ongoing efforts to connect every household to these essential systems.

Amid these pledges, Kejriwal also marked National Voters Day with a poignant reminder. Urging vigilance, he warned voters against those who attempt to buy their allegiance through money or gifts, reaffirming the democratic power bestowed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Kejriwal's message underscored the crucial choice voters have in shaping the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)