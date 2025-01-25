Left Menu

Supreme Court's Denial Clears Path for Extradition in Mumbai Attack Case

The U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of Tahawwur Hussain Rana's petition paves the way for his extradition to India, marking a significant diplomatic success. Massachusetts Jethmalani applauds the decision, highlighting Rana's role in financing the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and his links with David Coleman Headley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:32 IST
Supreme Court's Denial Clears Path for Extradition in Mumbai Attack Case
Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the United States Supreme Court has denied the petition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin businessman convicted for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, facilitating his extradition to India. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani hailed the decision as a 'big diplomatic victory' for India.

Jethmalani emphasized that Rana's appeals against extradition have consistently been dismissed from the trial courts up to the Supreme Court. He praised the legal teams from both the Indian and American sides for their efforts in achieving this outcome. Evidence against Rana includes links with co-conspirator David Coleman Headley, underscoring his significant role in financing terror activities.

Defense lawyer Ejaz Naqvi also highlighted Rana's alleged financial and covert support to Headley, revealing their long-standing relationship from the National Defence Academy in Pakistan. The extradition is crucial in exposing the extent of off-shore conspiracies related to the 26/11 attacks, with Rana's involvement in funding logistic support activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025