Supreme Court's Denial Clears Path for Extradition in Mumbai Attack Case

In a landmark ruling, the United States Supreme Court has denied the petition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin businessman convicted for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, facilitating his extradition to India. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani hailed the decision as a 'big diplomatic victory' for India.

Jethmalani emphasized that Rana's appeals against extradition have consistently been dismissed from the trial courts up to the Supreme Court. He praised the legal teams from both the Indian and American sides for their efforts in achieving this outcome. Evidence against Rana includes links with co-conspirator David Coleman Headley, underscoring his significant role in financing terror activities.

Defense lawyer Ejaz Naqvi also highlighted Rana's alleged financial and covert support to Headley, revealing their long-standing relationship from the National Defence Academy in Pakistan. The extradition is crucial in exposing the extent of off-shore conspiracies related to the 26/11 attacks, with Rana's involvement in funding logistic support activities.

