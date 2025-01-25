Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand becomes the first Indian state to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with the enactment scheduled for January 27, 2024. The new law standardizes personal legal matters including marriage, divorce, and inheritance. Excluded groups are certain Scheduled Tribes and communities under constitutional protection.

Uttarakhand is set to make history by becoming the first state in independent India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The new law, effective from January 27, 2024, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun, aims to standardize personal laws covering marriage, divorce, and inheritance.

The UCC, applicable to residents of Uttarakhand, lays out clear legal frameworks for items such as the creation and cancellation of wills and codicils. It contains specific guidelines for marital conditions, emphasizing the protection of individual rights and social harmony. However, the act excludes certain Scheduled Tribes and constitutionally protected communities.

Marriages are to be registered within 60 days post-implementation, with provisions for those dating back to March 26, 2010. Non-registration does not invalidate marriages, but an online and offline registration system is mandatory. A registrar general will be appointed to monitor compliance, and transparency measures include a structured appeal process and penalties for misinformation.

