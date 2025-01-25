President Murmu's Support for 'One Nation, One Election' Gains Attention

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday endorsed the ambitious 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it could avert policy paralysis and bolster governance consistency. In a national address ahead of the 76th Republic Day, she also celebrated the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing renewed interest in cultural heritage.

The President commended new criminal justice laws that prioritize justice delivery over punishment, transforming colonial-era legal relics. She highlighted the replacement of outdated laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other reformed codes, stressing their focus on countering crimes against women and children. These reforms, she noted, demand an audacious vision for justice.

Murmu linked synchronized elections to improved governance, advocating through a bill tabled in Parliament's winter session. This proposal seeks to align electoral schedules nationwide, promising financial efficiency and minimized disruptions. While met with opposition from several parties, including Congress and DMK, the bill's logistical benefits and potential to redefine governance are underscored by government efforts and a Joint Parliamentary Committee review.

