President Murmu's Support for 'One Nation, One Election' Gains Attention

President Droupadi Murmu advocates for 'One Nation, One Election', suggesting it enhances governance and reduces resource diversion. Speaking on Republic Day's eve, she commended legal reforms focusing on justice, especially concerning women's and children's safety. The bill, introduced in Parliament, faces opposition but promises numerous benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:59 IST
President Murmu's Support for 'One Nation, One Election' Gains Attention
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday endorsed the ambitious 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it could avert policy paralysis and bolster governance consistency. In a national address ahead of the 76th Republic Day, she also celebrated the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing renewed interest in cultural heritage.

The President commended new criminal justice laws that prioritize justice delivery over punishment, transforming colonial-era legal relics. She highlighted the replacement of outdated laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other reformed codes, stressing their focus on countering crimes against women and children. These reforms, she noted, demand an audacious vision for justice.

Murmu linked synchronized elections to improved governance, advocating through a bill tabled in Parliament's winter session. This proposal seeks to align electoral schedules nationwide, promising financial efficiency and minimized disruptions. While met with opposition from several parties, including Congress and DMK, the bill's logistical benefits and potential to redefine governance are underscored by government efforts and a Joint Parliamentary Committee review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

