YSR Congress Leader V Vijaysai Reddy Exits Politics, Focuses on Agriculture

In a significant political development, YSR Congress Party's V Vijaysai Reddy has resigned as a Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, transitioning from a notable political career to pursue agriculture. Citing personal reasons, Reddy submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who accepted it, marking the end of an influential tenure.

Announcing his retirement on the social media platform X, Reddy expressed his decision to step down and move forward with agriculture, effective January 25. Renowned for his uncompromising service as a floor leader, he highlighted his dedication to both the YSR Congress Party and the state during his tenure.

Reddy's political journey has been marked by his role as Parliamentary Party Leader of YSRCP in Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2024. Despite a significant loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, his career includes impactful legislation and earned him accolades such as the Sansad Ratna Award in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)