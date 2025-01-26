India Showcases Naval Prowess and Heritage on 76th Republic Day

India proudly marked its 76th Republic Day with a grand procession down Kartavya Path, symbolizing the nation's strength, cultural richness, and self-reliance. The celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoring the National War Memorial, followed by a solemn 21 Gun Salute and the ceremonial unfurling of the National Flag.

The presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest underscored India's enduring ties with Indonesia. The Naval Contingent, comprising 144 personnel, marched on Kartavya Path, representing the Indian Navy's commitment as a combat-ready, credible, and future-ready force. The contingent was led by Lt Cdr Sahil Ahluwalia, alongside Platoon Commanders Lt Cdr Indresh Choudhary, Lt Cdr Kajal Anil Bharani, and Lt Devender.

Near the saluting dais, the Indian Navy's renowned brass band, under Master Chief Petty Officer (Musician) First Class M Anthoni Raj, performed the iconic tune "Jai Bharti." This year saw the inclusion of six women musicians, marking a significant milestone. Following them, the Indian Naval Tableau showcased newly commissioned indigenous warships, emphasizing India's rapid progress in self-reliant ship design and construction. Lt Cdr Mamta and Lt Vipul Singh Gahlaut commanded this display.

The parade also featured a pioneering tri-services tableau titled "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat," illustrating seamless communication among India's military branches in a synchronized battlefield setting. The tableau highlighted advanced military technology, including the Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter, and more, reflecting the vision of defense self-reliance.

With over 133 domestically built ships and submarines, the Indian Navy reaffirmed its role as a pillar of India's strategic strength, advancing "Aatmanirbharta" in defense manufacturing. Currently, 63 of 64 planned inductions are under production in India, with approvals for 62 more. This focus on indigenization underscores the Navy's commitment to national self-reliance. (ANI)

