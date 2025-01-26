Left Menu

India Showcases Naval Prowess and Heritage on 76th Republic Day

India's 76th Republic Day featured a grand parade highlighting national strength and cultural heritage. The event included displays of India's naval capabilities, indigenous warship development, and a historic tri-services tableau, marking progress in defense self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:24 IST
India Showcases Naval Prowess and Heritage on 76th Republic Day
Indian Navy contingent on R-Day, 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India proudly marked its 76th Republic Day with a grand procession down Kartavya Path, symbolizing the nation's strength, cultural richness, and self-reliance. The celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoring the National War Memorial, followed by a solemn 21 Gun Salute and the ceremonial unfurling of the National Flag.

The presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest underscored India's enduring ties with Indonesia. The Naval Contingent, comprising 144 personnel, marched on Kartavya Path, representing the Indian Navy's commitment as a combat-ready, credible, and future-ready force. The contingent was led by Lt Cdr Sahil Ahluwalia, alongside Platoon Commanders Lt Cdr Indresh Choudhary, Lt Cdr Kajal Anil Bharani, and Lt Devender.

Near the saluting dais, the Indian Navy's renowned brass band, under Master Chief Petty Officer (Musician) First Class M Anthoni Raj, performed the iconic tune "Jai Bharti." This year saw the inclusion of six women musicians, marking a significant milestone. Following them, the Indian Naval Tableau showcased newly commissioned indigenous warships, emphasizing India's rapid progress in self-reliant ship design and construction. Lt Cdr Mamta and Lt Vipul Singh Gahlaut commanded this display.

The parade also featured a pioneering tri-services tableau titled "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat," illustrating seamless communication among India's military branches in a synchronized battlefield setting. The tableau highlighted advanced military technology, including the Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter, and more, reflecting the vision of defense self-reliance.

With over 133 domestically built ships and submarines, the Indian Navy reaffirmed its role as a pillar of India's strategic strength, advancing "Aatmanirbharta" in defense manufacturing. Currently, 63 of 64 planned inductions are under production in India, with approvals for 62 more. This focus on indigenization underscores the Navy's commitment to national self-reliance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025