Financial Services Tableau: Bridging Tradition and Digital Innovation

The Department of Financial Services' Republic-Day tableau spotlighted India's banking transformation, illustrating the modernisation and innovation in financial services that drive economic growth and rural empowerment.

This tableau elegantly blended India's rich heritage with its pioneering digital economy, emphasizing financial inclusion and the empowerment of previously unbanked communities.

Key highlights included a golden coin symbolizing economic resilience, a progression from traditional to modern banking practices, and the rapid adoption of technologies like UPI, all encapsulating India's inclusive financial journey.

