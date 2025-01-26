Left Menu

Financial Services Tableau: Bridging Tradition and Digital Innovation

The Republic-Day tableau by the Department of Financial Services celebrated India's banking evolution, showcasing modernisation in financial services and its role in empowering rural communities, fostering economic strength, and achieving inclusive growth through digital advancements and financial education initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Financial Services' Republic-Day tableau spotlighted India's banking transformation, illustrating the modernisation and innovation in financial services that drive economic growth and rural empowerment.

This tableau elegantly blended India's rich heritage with its pioneering digital economy, emphasizing financial inclusion and the empowerment of previously unbanked communities.

Key highlights included a golden coin symbolizing economic resilience, a progression from traditional to modern banking practices, and the rapid adoption of technologies like UPI, all encapsulating India's inclusive financial journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025