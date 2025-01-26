Lok Sabha Speaker and President Highlight Indo-Indonesian Ties on 76th Republic Day

In a significant gesture marking the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurled the national flag at his Delhi residence, stressing the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'. He acknowledged the Constitution's pivotal role, remarking on its status as a dynamic guide for India's values.

Addressing the media, Birla extended warm greetings, and paid tribute to the architects of the Constitution. He highlighted the deep ties between India and Indonesia, recalling Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's presence as chief guest, linking it to historic connections first established by Sukarno in 1950.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the national flag at Kartavya Path. The ceremony, featuring the national anthem and a 21-gun salute, underscored military prowess with Indigenous weaponry. Prime Minister Modi's homage at the National War Memorial initiated a series of tributes to those who sacrificed for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)