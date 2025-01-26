Left Menu

Amit Shah's Solemn Sojourn: Home Minister's Whirl in Mahakumbh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, where he will perform a holy bath at Triveni Sangam, visit temples, and meet spiritual leaders. The Mahakumbh is expected to draw a massive crowd, marking a historic devotional gathering.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled for a whirlwind visit to Prayagraj on Monday, joining the centuries-old tradition of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. According to details shared by the Mahakumbh Media Centre, Shah will touch down in the sacred city at 11:25 AM and commence his pilgrimage with a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

After immersing in the spiritual rituals, Shah is slated to visit key religious sites including the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and the spiritual abode of Abhayvat. A subsequent stop is planned at the Juna Akhara, a significant congregation of saints, where the minister will meet renowned spiritual leaders and partake in a traditional lunch. His itinerary also outlines visits to the ashrams of Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, before concluding with meetings with Shankaracharyas from Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

Notably, a logistical advisory has been issued for the Mahakumbh event, with the announcement of a 'No Vehicle Zone' in the congregation area from January 25 to February 3, to manage the crowd safely. This year, the Mahakumbh Mela is predicted to witness over 45 crore visitors, signifying its continuing relevance as a pivotal religious and cultural phenomenon in India's socio-spiritual tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

