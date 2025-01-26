Amit Shah's Spiritual Journey to Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. His day-long trip includes rituals at the Triveni Sangam and meetings with spiritual leaders. The event anticipates over 45 crore visitors, signifying a significant moment in India's spiritual calendar.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled for a short one-day visit to Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the Mahakumbh Mela of 2025, according to a statement from the Mahakumbh Media Centre. His itinerary includes an arrival at 11:25 AM followed by a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam.
Shah's agenda features visits to the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple, Abhayvat, and the Juna Akhara, where he will engage with leading spiritual figures and dine with saints. He is also expected to visit Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, concluding his tour with meetings with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.
As per the release, Shah will return to Delhi in the evening. The Mahakumbh Media Centre has declared the event area a 'No Vehicle Zone' from January 25 to February 3 to ensure public safety during the peak festivities. Over 10.80 crore devotees have already participated in the Mahakumbh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
