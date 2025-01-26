Power Producers Challenge CERC's Infirm Power Rule

Power producers are voicing strong opposition to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) recent ruling that removes mandatory payments for power supplied to the grid before commercial production begins. This change, they argue, threatens severe financial losses.

An association of power producers has appealed to CERC, requesting a review of the provision on infirm power—power generated during trial runs before plants are commercially operational.

The absence of payment for infirm power could result in losses amounting to Rs 1,000 crore for thermal power generators over the trial period, which can span from six months to a year, industry representatives claim.

