Sacred Confluence: Spiritual Leaders Gather at Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

At the Maha Kumbh gathering in Prayagraj, spiritual leaders including Bageshwar Dham Chief met Parmarth Niketan Ashram's Swami Chidanand Saraswati. The event, a 'Mahasangam' of saints and devotees, included national flag unfurling on Republic Day and will see Home Minister Amit Shah's participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:53 IST
Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The spiritual vibrance of the Maha Kumbh was highlighted as Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, in Prayagraj. The sacred confluence at Triveni Sangam, described by Shastri as a 'Mahasangam,' exemplifies the unity of saints and devoted followers beyond imagination.

In an interview with ANI, Shastri expressed the unique nature of the gathering: 'This is a Sangam of Triveni, of saints, devotees, masters, and God and devotees. The Mahasangam led by Swami Chidanand Maharaj at the Mahakumbh is unparalleled. On January 30th, a Dharm Sansad will be conducted, focusing on national issues and the awakening of Hindutva.'

The day's earlier events saw spiritual figures including Morari Bapu and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, alongside Swami Chidanand Saraswati, unfurling the national flag to mark the 76th Republic Day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Prayagraj on Monday, participating in the sacred rituals of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which lasts until February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

