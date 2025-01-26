BSF Reaffirms Commitment on 76th Republic Day

On India's 76th Republic Day, BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Yogendra Singh Rathore from Jaisalmer underscored the vital role of the Border Security Force in safeguarding the nation's borders. He emphasized that the BSF's primary duty is national security, highlighting the round-the-clock efforts of its personnel to keep India safe.

Rathore shared that celebrations marked the Republic Day at various locations, including border areas and headquarters. He noted the dual significance of the day—not just commemorating Republic Day, but also celebrating 75 years since its inception. Rathore urged citizens to recognize their role in national development, complementing the leaders' efforts toward progress.

Meanwhile, BSF DIG Chiter Pal observed the event by unfurling the national flag, reinforcing the force's unwavering dedication to border security. In remarks to ANI, Chiter Pal assured the public of the BSF's vigilance and commitment to preventing any incidents along the borders, while extending Republic Day wishes to the nation.

The 76th Republic Day saw nationwide celebrations as citizens exhibited patriotic fervor. Cultural songs resonated across the country, and many embraced the flag's colors, showcasing unity and pride. In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, the Indian Army participated by raising the national flag in the Uri sector.

In Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also marked the occasion by unfurling the national flag at his residence, in conjunction with the nationwide celebrations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)