Left Menu

Rajasthan Celebrates Padma Shri Honorees and 76th Republic Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma applauds Padma Shri recipients Sheen Kaf Nizam, Begum Batool, and Baijnath Maharaj, marking it as a state pride. He emphasized the state's commitment to fostering talent. The announcement coincided with India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, highlighting national unity and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:19 IST
Rajasthan Celebrates Padma Shri Honorees and 76th Republic Day
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the state's Padma Award recipients, describing the honors as a 'moment of pride.' The recognitions awarded to Sheen Kaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa), Begum Batool, and Baijnath Maharaj underscore their exceptional achievements and promise to inspire future generations.

The Padma Shri accolades were bestowed for their unparalleled contributions across various domains—Sheen Kaf Nizam for literature and education, Begum Batool for art, and Baijnath Maharaj for his work in spirituality. CM Sharma pledged the state government's commitment to nurturing local talents with ample opportunities.

On the 76th Republic Day, CM Sharma unfurled the national flag in Udaipur, affirming the republic as a bastion of India's democratic values. He called upon citizens to cherish the unity and diversity that define the Indian identity, urging everyone to commit to national progress and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025