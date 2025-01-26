Rajasthan Celebrates Padma Shri Honorees and 76th Republic Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the state's Padma Award recipients, describing the honors as a 'moment of pride.' The recognitions awarded to Sheen Kaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa), Begum Batool, and Baijnath Maharaj underscore their exceptional achievements and promise to inspire future generations.

The Padma Shri accolades were bestowed for their unparalleled contributions across various domains—Sheen Kaf Nizam for literature and education, Begum Batool for art, and Baijnath Maharaj for his work in spirituality. CM Sharma pledged the state government's commitment to nurturing local talents with ample opportunities.

On the 76th Republic Day, CM Sharma unfurled the national flag in Udaipur, affirming the republic as a bastion of India's democratic values. He called upon citizens to cherish the unity and diversity that define the Indian identity, urging everyone to commit to national progress and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)