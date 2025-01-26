Left Menu

Scholz Backs U.S. Energy Exports Despite Trump’s Paris Exit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lauds President Donald Trump's plan to boost U.S. oil and gas exports, asserting that it benefits Europe and Germany. However, Scholz regrets Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate agreement. Scholz also criticized conservative rival Friedrich Merz over migration issues.

Updated: 26-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:31 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to increase oil and gas exports, stating it is advantageous for Europe and Germany, according to a report by the German newspaper Handelsblatt on Sunday.

Scholz mentioned that heightened supply on the global market could result in reduced energy prices. He praised Trump's efforts to develop new terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG), a move his predecessor Joe Biden did not pursue. Scholz has consistently supported the expansion of LNG terminals in the U.S.

However, Scholz expressed disappointment over Trump's recent executive order to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, emphasizing that global warming poses a significant threat. He also criticized his conservative opponent, Friedrich Merz, over migration discussions in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

