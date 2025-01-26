Tragedy Strikes: Lineman's Fatal Encounter With High-Tension Line

A tragedy unfolded in Pratapgarh district on Sunday as a lineman, aged 35, lost his life to electrocution. The incident occurred while he was servicing a high-tension line in the Fattanpur police station area, according to local officials.

Vinay Prabhakar Sahni, the Raniganj circle officer, explained that Harikesh Kumar Yadav sustained severe burns while working on the Rehtua feeder under the Gaura Power House. Swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, Yadav was declared deceased by medical professionals.

In the aftermath, Yadav's family accused electricity department authorities of negligence, although no formal complaint has been lodged yet. Sahni emphasized that legal proceedings would be pursued following the reception of an official grievance.

(With inputs from agencies.)