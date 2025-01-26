Tragedy Strikes: Lineman's Fatal Encounter With High-Tension Line
A lineman named Harikesh Kumar Yadav died from electrocution while working on a high-tension line in Pratapgarh district. His family blames the electricity department for negligence. Although no official complaint has been filed yet, authorities indicate legal action will follow upon receiving a formal grievance.
A tragedy unfolded in Pratapgarh district on Sunday as a lineman, aged 35, lost his life to electrocution. The incident occurred while he was servicing a high-tension line in the Fattanpur police station area, according to local officials.
Vinay Prabhakar Sahni, the Raniganj circle officer, explained that Harikesh Kumar Yadav sustained severe burns while working on the Rehtua feeder under the Gaura Power House. Swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, Yadav was declared deceased by medical professionals.
In the aftermath, Yadav's family accused electricity department authorities of negligence, although no formal complaint has been lodged yet. Sahni emphasized that legal proceedings would be pursued following the reception of an official grievance.
