India and Indonesia Forge Defence Ties with Missile and Aircraft Carrier Talks

India and Indonesia have initiated discussions centered around the BrahMos supersonic missile systems, with Indonesian interest also turning towards India's indigenous aircraft carrier construction abilities. As one of the select few nations capable of building aircraft carriers independently, India is drawing attention from Jakarta's senior officials.

During recent meetings, Jakarta's senior officials expressed their desire to cooperate on aircraft carrier construction, defense sources revealed to ANI. Indian defense authorities are working on boosting collaboration with Indonesia in the shipbuilding sector.

Negotiations for the BrahMos missile deal are poised to commence with a planned visit by Indonesian teams to India. The deal's approval hinges on Russia's consent, given the missile's joint development by India and Russia. India has previously secured a substantial order from the Philippines for the successful BrahMos missile system.

There's a growing interest from several countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others in the Middle East, in the India-Russia joint missile venture. The collaborative discussions coincide with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to India, marking his participation in India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.

